24 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: IMF - Egypt Achieved Notable Financial Stability, Enhanced Investment Climate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jihad Azour said Egypt has achieved a notable financial stability and boosted its investment climate.

Addressing the 23rd Annual Arab Banking Conference, which kicked off here on Thursday, Azour praised the economic reforms which have recently carried out by the Egyptian government.

The conference is held under the title of "A Twinning Partnership: Reconstruction and Development' and runs for two days.

Egypt

Egypt, Arabia Discuss Boosting Ties

Minister of Tourism Yehia Rashed and Saudi Ambassador in Cairo Ahmed Qattan discussed Thursday booting the bilateral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.