Egypt: IMF - Egypt Achieved Notable Financial Stability, Enhanced Investment Climate

Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jihad Azour said Egypt has achieved a notable financial stability and boosted its investment climate.

Addressing the 23rd Annual Arab Banking Conference, which kicked off here on Thursday, Azour praised the economic reforms which have recently carried out by the Egyptian government.

The conference is held under the title of "A Twinning Partnership: Reconstruction and Development' and runs for two days.