Mauritius First Dedicated Heavy Vehicle Lane to Be Built Along Motorway M2

press release

The first heavy vehicle dedicated lane in Mauritius will be built along Motorway M2 between Roche Bois Roundabout and Jin Fei Roundabout. The contract for the construction of the additional third lane of width 4 metres over 3.1 kilometres on each side of Motorway M2 was awarded to Gamma Construction Ltd for the sum of over Rs 330 million. The project is expected to be completed by March 2019.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, effected a site visit yesterday along Motorway M2 where intermediary works have started. Mr Bodha deemed the construction of dedicated heavy vehicle-only lanes a necessity in the wake of the rapid increase in freight traffic between Roche Bois and Jin Fei Roundabouts that is being generated by the Jin Fei industrial zone.

According to the Minister, while some 250 heavy lorries hauling containers are presently travelling to and fro along that road segment every day, the number of such vehicles is expected to double following Chinese investments in the industrial zone. "The purpose of this project is to pre-empt the rise in road congestion in the area by providing a dedicated lane for the container lorry traffic," stated Mr Bodha, adding that buses will also be allowed to use these lanes.

The Minister also spoke of the several innovative aspects that the Road Development Authority is implementing in the project. Hence, red coloured asphalt which will strengthen the road surface will be laid so that the lanes can withstand the pressure from heavy vehicles. The lanes will in addition be marked with diamonds to indicate that they are reserved for heavy vehicles only, and the use of led in street lighting will contribute to reduce energy costs.