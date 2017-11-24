Angola: Catumbela Reforestation Project Launched

Alto Catumbela — A project for the reforestation of the eucalypt fields to revive the country's cellulose and paper industry was launched Wednesday in Alto Catumbela town, central Benguela province's municipality of Ganda.

The Project that covers exploration of eucalypts, pine and cedar trees is meant to develop new forest fields in perimeters that belonged to the Angola Cellulose and Paper Company (CCPA) in Benguela and Huambo provinces.

Speaking to Angop, the director of the undertaking firm Estela da Floresta, Bernardo Freitas, said the project is the start of a new era for his company and involved studies of the soil and species of eucalypts.

According to him, an area of 230 hectares has been prepared for the 2017/2018 season that will receive 50,000 of the 275,000 eucalypts planned under the project.

The source said that during the launch of the project, 11,000 eucalypts were planted in Alto Catumbela and will be ready for exploration in eight to 15 years time.

Bernardo Freitas said a nursery was created in Alto Catumbela with 90,000 eucalypt seedlings, as part of the 500,000 planned for 500 hectares until the year 2019.