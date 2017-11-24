Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has named his team to tackle Welsh club Scarlets in a PRO14 clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (15:00 kick-off).

The Kings team shows a number of changes from the one that ran Ulster close in their last fixture.

Anthony Volmink , a recent loan-signing from the Lions, is included in the run-on XV at right wing in place of veteran Alshaun Bock.

There is also a change in midfield - although exactly what the final selection will be depends on the result of a late fitness test to be undergone by Martin Du Toit.

Should Du Toit come through the test unscathed he will line up in the No 12 jersey with Berton Klaasen outside him, however if he fails Klaasen will play inside centre with Jacques Nel outside of him.

The exciting Oliver Zono is retained at flyhalf following a strong performance, particularly on attack, against Ulster, while Kurt Coleman is the replacement flyhalf on the bench

Up front, coach Davids has elected to make just one change with Martinus Burger getting a start at flank in place of Jurie van Vuuren. Van Vuuren moves to the bench which includes Alandre van Rooyen, Pieter Scholtz and Harlon Klaassen.

Kings fans will be hoping that their team can build on their good performance against Ulster and that they will be even stronger after their two-week break.

There is certainly no chance of them underestimating the Welsh team who are reigning PRO14 champions.

Teams:

Southern Kings

15 Yaw Penxe, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Berton Klaasen/Jacques Nel, 12 Martin Du Toit/Berton Klaasen, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Oliver Zono, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Martinus Burger, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Luvuyo Pupuma, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 Jurie van Vuuren, 20 Dries van Schalkwyk, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Harlon Klaasen

Scarlets

TBA

Source: Sport24