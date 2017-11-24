Namibia: Miner Turns Dream Into Huge Viable Project

HEIKKY Katti graduated as a mining engineer from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa in 2011.

Like any other graduate, he looked for a job and landed one as a graduate mining engineer at Namdeb where he stayed from 2012 to 2014 before he moved to Sasol as an explosives engineer where he is currently employed.

But his story is different and unique. The 28-year-old came up with a business idea, Namibia Ceramics, which last week (15 November) won the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2017 Innovation Award that came with N$500 000 prize money.

DBN last week said Namibia Ceramics will add value to Namibian clay, quartz and feldspar, by manufacturing tiles, locally. In addition to import substitution and improved product availability with a reduced transport cost, the project is expected to create 150 jobs, the bank said.

"We are privileged with this recognition by DBN and we take nothing for granted. Namibia Ceramics will never forget the night of 15 November 2017. The prize money will be used to bring the project to full bankability which will include doing a reserve estimation study that will allow us to estimate the life of the mine."

Katti told The Namibian in an interview this week that the idea of Namibia Ceramics came into his mind sometime in December 2015, after doing a light research, and discovered that there were no ceramic products such as tiles, sanitary ware, plates and coffee mugs produced in the country.

This is despite the fact that there are deposits of industrial minerals in abundance in the country. He said he then decided to do further research on the technology for producing these products.

He said in May 2016, he attempted to make an appointment with President Hage Geingob to tell him his big idea but one of the President's advisers directed him to the trade ministry.

"I did not know how the government was structured. The idea was just too big and it came to me with so much energy. I could not contain it, I was overwhelmed and I could not sleep properly. At the time I was only 26," he said.

After finding out that other countries such as Angola and South Africa have ceramic plants, he and his childhood friend, Titus Hidishange, came together and started to put aside a portion of their salaries towards the project.

Saving for one's own business idea seems to be a star young entrepreneurs' thing. Earlier this week the 2016 DBN Innovation Award winner, Sandra Mwiihangele, suggested that basic money management skills training be introduced in schools from Grade 1 so that new start-up businesses can be funded with working capital obtained from personal savings.

This is because institutional funding continues to become more difficult to secure for start-ups, she said.

According to Katti, the money the duo saved enabled them to do laboratory tests in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Namibia in order to technically establish whether the local raw materials were suitable for the production of ceramics and the results were positive.

He spent a further N$50 000 in October 2016 for a week-long business trip to a company called SACMI in Italy which supplies machines to ceramic plants.

Namibia Ceramics will source equipment from SACMI and they will give them after-sales technical support, including training both on site at Rundu and in Italy.

"That trip yielded the much needed technical knowledge about production of ceramics and that allowed us to package a comprehensive 170-page business plan," he said.

In total, they committed more than N$300 000 of their own funds on the project and a large portion of that was used for Environmental Impact Assessments and for the design of the building of the plant.

They have also received funding from the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development to cover the cost for a specialised study on how the project is going to affect the environment.

"This project will create about 150 permanent jobs and it will also retain money in the country and that is the satisfaction that I am seeking," he said.

The project will cost about N$185 million in total according to the quantity surveyor's estimates. The business will generate over N$90 million in revenue annually. It will take 12 months to implement, which is six months for the machines to arrive after they are ordered and six months for installation by SACMI, he said.

"We have not secured the capital yet, but we are at an advanced stage of due diligence with different financial institutions. We have got the Development Bank of Namibia who are acting as the lead fund arranger for the transaction and they will most likely contribute between 30% and 50% of the fund portion.

"We also have got the Industrial Development Corporation from South Africa who are very keen to participate in the deal up to 50% on debt and a little bit of equity. We have more than three local equity investors who are showing strong appetite and desire for the project and they are looking at contributing between 20 and 30% of equity. The deal is yet to be structured by DBN," he revealed.

Katti said that he has faith that the transaction will go through in the first quarter of 2018, after which they will order the equipment.

Asked what their target market will be, Katti said they target local retailers and property developers.

"Namibia consumes about 2,2 million square metres of ceramic tiles annually and 100% of these tiles are currently being imported. Namibia Ceramics will initially produce 40% of the imports, after which we will ramp up to 70% over a period of three years.

"We strongly believe this target is practical and achievable. The plant has capacity of producing two million square metres annually. It is a small plant compared to what you will find in countries like South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and in Europe. It is custom-made typically for a population size of our country," he said.

Like many start-ups, there are challenges, and the biggest that Namibia Ceramics faces is the project preparation funds considering its magnitude, he said.

Apart from Titus Hidishange, the team has Protasius Aluvilu, a mining engineer at Rössing Uranium, who just returned from the UK where he completed his masters degree in mineral economics and metals financing at Imperial College in London. Katti said of him: "He was very instrumental in the financial modelling of the project."

Katti's former university classmate, Ike Aphane, a mining engineer, and Sello Mashebela, a geologist, are also part of the team.

"Sello will ensure that we feed the right quality raw materials into the plant so that we do not compromise on the quality of the finished product. Ike and I will be involved in daily operations of the plant because of our strong background in a production environment," said Katti.

They have also worked with a local business developer Petrus Hamutenya.

"They have all played a crucial role especially in compiling a robust cash flow chart for Namibia Ceramics and also assisting with finances and together they own 25% of the company. The whole team is younger than 30 years of age," said Katti.

And Namibia Ceramics' future plans? Katti said as soon as the team secures the capital, they will establish the first production line, which will see Namibia Ceramics producing glazed and decorated ceramic tiles.

"The immediate future plans are to explore options of setting up a production line for tableware such as cups and coffee mugs and also another one for cultured marble products. These additional production lines, we believe, will be less capital intensive, less complex and easy to run compared to the tiles production line," he said.

After five years, they plan to explore the production line of sanitary ware such as toilet seats, basins, and bath tubs.

"My advice to fellow young innovators is, if you can picture it spiritually then consider it done already physically. Have faith and seek refuge and wisdom in God, spend more time with Him so he can reveal it clearly to you. I spent at least one hour with God every morning before I do anything else and trust me, I can really navigate in this jungle. That is my honest secret, take it and apply it," said Katti.