Namibia: Nujoma, Pohamba Blast Campaign Tactics

WHILE the campaigns leading up to the congress were good for democracy, the distortion of facts, blackmailing and other dirty tactics by both teams led to political confusion among Swapo members, the party's two former presidents told delegates yesterday.

Addressing the delegates behind closed doors, founding president Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba both blasted the two teams for their conduct during the campaigns and said it might have done more harm to the party while also equipping the opposition with ammunition.

Nujoma said the two campaign teams demonstrated Swapo's inner-party democracy but pointed to shortcomings characterised by distortion of facts, blackmailing and accusation of each other as well as unfair access to party delegates and distribution of resources.

He said Swapo should reign supreme over personal ambitions.

"It is only through unity, tolerance, mutual respect, collective leadership, fairness and the upholding of our constitution that we can move forward and continue to keep the peace and stability in our country," Nujoma told the 700-odd delegates.

Pohamba said the campaigns had an unprecedented high degree of practices that were usually applied when campaigning against opposition political parties while the candidates appealed more to the public instead of party members only.

"It was not only the method of public campaigning that disturbed me but also the rhetorical utterances and the focus of the campaign messages, as these created potential opportunities to harm the fabric of our diverse society as well as the reputation of our mighty Swapo party now and in the future," Pohamba said.

He said the campaigns undermined the party's credibility and the candidates who will emerge victorious against the opposition.

Pohamba was also not happy with the lack of depth on addressing party policies and programmes.

"Instead, you were attacking one another as if you were not comrades. You have created the impression that there is personal hatred and you completely forgot that all of you, whether you call yourself 'Team Harambee' or 'Team Swapo', belong to Swapo," he said.

In the process, he said, the two teams have disillusioned and divided members and "perhaps magnified the tribalism within the Namibian society".

"I wish to caution each delegate seated here today to be extra vigilant and not to be party to any group that may be knowingly or unknowingly destroying our mighty Swapo," Pohamba said.

Both Nujoma and Pohamba called on members to rally behind those who will be elected as they did in the past and to avoid further division.

The congress continues today with discussions around the central committee's report on the state of the party.

Today, government and Swapo officials are also expected to present a report on the implementation of resolutions of the last congress

Amendments to the party's constitution will be discussed tomorrow and resolutions finalised while the elections will take place on Sunday.