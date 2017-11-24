Namibia: Coleman to Sprinkle Stardust On Super Cup

ZENATHA Coleman will add star appeal to the inaugural NFA Women's Super Cup this weekend.

By far the country's most recognisable female footballer, Coleman will turn out for Tura Magic Ladies, and is expected to lead the team to success and cap a memorable season in which she's scored a staggering 69 goals across four competitions for Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas.

On Thursday, the Brave Gladiators poster girl downplayed expectations, saying she would not be firing on all cylinders after an arduous European campaign.

"I'm really very tired. It would have been a little different if I had an injury or so, but I'm 80 per cent good to play," Coleman told The Namibian Sport.

Tura Magic play Oshana FF in the second match of the tournament on Saturday, and then Mighty Erongo in the third-last fixture of the day.

On Sunday, the Magicians face V-power Angels in the penultimate contest of the group phase.

"I'm just taking it easy, adapting to the team's style of play, and of course the weather will also be a concern for me. But I expect it will be very good women's football action this weekend," Coleman said.

The 24 year-old hinted at an exit from Gintra, where she has spent the last two seasons, saying her future abroad will be finalised sometime next month.

"At Gintra, I have done well and won everything. From Baltic League, the A-Lyga, top goalscorer and maybe also the best player [prize]. We even went to the round of 16 in the [Uefa Women's] Champions League, so I think it's about time for a new challenge," Coleman noted.

The Women's Super Cup teams are divided into two groups, with Tura Magic, V-Power Angels, Mighty Erongo and Oshana in Pool A, while Khomas Nampol, Galz & Goals, Right Way and Western Angels are in Pool B.

The cup winner, who will be determined before the Debmarine Namibia Cup final between Young African and Mighty Gunners at the Legare Stadium, will get N$10 000 in prize money.

The runners-up get N$5 000, with third place taking home N$3 000, and fourth place N$2 000. Additionally, all the teams will receive football equipment as a token of appreciation for their participation.

Admission is set at N$5.