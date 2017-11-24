Ethiopia: Media, CHS Partnership Need New Momentum

editorial

Over the last four decades Charities and Societies (ChS) have rendered immense contributions to the development of this country. The relationship between the ChS and the Ethiopian media have passed through a considerable level of operational relations that passed through various stages.

The period between 1974 and 1991 for instance is marked as a stage whereby the relationship between ChS and the media was at its lowest level in which the media virtually ignored reporting on their activities and both sides were suspicious of each other due to various biases that were formed through time. During this period, the CSOs were busy working on relief and rehabilitation programs in the country that was triggered by the recurrent drought in the country during this period. The international NGOs were focusing on their own promotional reporting to their mother organizations abroad and did not realize the importance of working with local media outlets.

During this period the Derg regime remained suspicious of both the local and international NGOs. Although not officially pronounced over the media, some Derg officials branded NGOs as rich organizations who are under the pay of imperialist forces. The show down between the Derg and major European countries and the US in this period contributed a lot to the negative relations between the ChS and the local media. Most of them did not fully realize the importance of working in partnership with the local media for most of them did not even have special units in their structure that can work on media and marketing activities. There was no legal framework or strategy that clearly defined the relationship between the government and the CSOs.

Although the ChS had contributed in alleviating poverty through their relief and development of the country, mainstream media did not take the necessary initiative to report on their activities. There were accusations and counter accusations with no option for rapprochement.

After the down fall of the Derg in 1991, a number of ChS in the country rapidly increased as the result of the socio-economic and political liberalization that we introduced by the federal democratic government led by the EPRDF. Even then, at the initial stage the relationship between the ChS and the local media remained lukewarm and passive.

With the promulgation of the Proclamation that provided for the Establishment of Charities and Society Agency, a major legal framework was put in place to clearly define the operational relations between the ChS and the government. For instance the 70/30 budget ration directive for operational and administrative costs was enforced with several revisions through time.

The national election that was conducted in 2005 further complicated the relationship between the government and the ChS as the government was accusing a number of ChS with a particular reference to foreign based NGOs. This in fact led to the formulation of charities and societies law mentioned above. Earlier during this period, a number of ChS tried to approach the local media requesting them for media coverage but the events of 2005 election further complicated the efforts that could have been made to establish a closer relationship between the CSOs and the local media.

Even today, mainstream media accuse the ChS for working on marketing and promoting their activities and for not focusing on the actual benefit the communities are getting from their programs. There is actually some truth in this but there were and are CSOs that are operating in a defined legal framework benefiting the communities in which they operate.

The Ethiopian media and the ChS need to shoulder their respective responsibilities in promoting the development oriented activities of the ChS. ChS are expected to conduct their community based activities on the basis of the actual needs of the communities in which they operate in a more transparent and cost effective manner. Most of the ChS are operating in the line with government regulations but they still need to do their part in relating to the local media.

On the other hand, local media outlets have in most cases lost huge opportunities in which they could have had huge chances to closely understand the nature of the operation of ChS and the development challenges they face in soliciting fund for their development programs. They can take their own initiatives in closely monitoring and reporting on the strong and weak points in the operations of civil society organizations. They need to inform the public by taking initiatives instead of waiting upon ChS to invite them to cover their activities.

ChS may not be active participants in the political system in this country. The government cannot ignore them as they are contributing to the democratic development process of this country. Some officials might think that "there is no country in the world that has developed through ChS" but certainly the political order in the country should fully recognize in action that ChS are development partners of this country.

Prime Minister Hailemariam has recently talked with the leadership of the ChS in this country to establish closer and meaningful ties between the government and the ChS. This is a step in the right direction and should be up scaled to effectively cement government- ChS relations on trustworthy relationship that can be instrumental in the battle against poverty and destitution in the country.

There should be a visible change of mind and rapprochement between the local media and the ChS. Both institutions are working for the development of this country and the media in particular needs to make a closer relationship to come up with evidence based reporting instead of confining themselves to older biases which may not hold water.

Media organizations need to report on the extent to which the ChS are accountable both to the peoples of Ethiopia, the government and to their own membership, to CCRDA in particular as their umbrella organization. There are more than 9,000 ChS in Kenya compared to a little more than 3,000 in Ethiopia. The ChS need to conduct their own reformation on critical areas like accountability, good governance, transparency and working for the benefit of communities in whose name funds are donated to them.

Mainstream media in Ethiopia are expected to further build their own capacity and update citizens on what the ChS in this country are doing. The media in this country cannot pause as fence sitters while a lot is going on in the sector.

Most of the ChS s in Ethiopia are operating on limited funds while the media in Ethiopia has almost gone commercial. The ChS cannot afford to buy air time on radio stations and TV corporations. They need to have reduced rates as they are using more than 70 per cent of their fund for the development programs they run.

ChS and the media need to come together even at the executive level to chart out viable strategies and programs on which they can work in partnership.

ChS are part of the democratic process in this country and their humanitarian and developmental activities in the areas of health, agriculture, infrastructure, education, gender and development need to be supported by the government by devising workable strategies that can widen the activities of the ChS. The legal framework of operation of ChS can be revisited taking into account the current development pace of the country. ChS siphon in hard currency that is useful for the development of Ethiopia. They need to be encouraged to modernize their activities and the media in Ethiopia could certainly play a positive role in enhancing their activities.