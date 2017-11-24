Ethiopia: Micro-Insurance Services Empowering Farming, Pastoral Communities

Micro-insurance service has been playing pivotal role in changing the livelihood of Ethiopian smallholding farmers.

The insurance service being provided in drought prone areas of the country in collaboration with donors and micro-finance institutions has created confidence among the farming and pastoral communities and upgraded the production and productivity of low income farmers.

When the service had come to view in 2009, it was mainly for drought affected areas, says Niyala Insurance Share Company, Micro-Insurance Department Manager Solomon Zegeye.

Index based and indemnity based insurance packages were offered to the farmers, he explains, adding: "Index based insurance system is used for tackling drought in pastoralist society who depends on pasture for their animals, whereas the indemnity insurance is multi-purpose insurance which is mostly provided for agro-pastoral society to pay compensations for accidents relating to fire, flood, pest and drought.

The company has reached around 24,219 people over the last 10 years, but it is extremely low compared to the market potentials in the country.

"When we launch the first project in Tigray in 2009 in collaboration with Oxfam America, there were only 200 farmers who benefited from the scheme. Currently, we have over 6,000 customers in Tigray state," Solomon notes. The same project was started in Amhara state in 2011 and 4,000 households has benefitted out of it.

"The insurance program has been expanded to other states including Somali, Afar, Gambela and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State in collaboration with donors and micro-finance institutions."

Solomon indicated that the insurance payment process includes labour for those who lacked the capacity to pay debts. He also claimed that the rate of payment is fair. For instance, a farmer who purchases insurance to his/her livestock, for instance an ox, would pay 3.5 percent of the price of the ox. That means, if the price is 10,000 Birr, he/she will be expected to pay 350 Birr a year.

The start of such insurance is a great leap forward to both the farming and pastoral communities as livestock are their main asset.

For his part, Haylay Gebremeskel, Project Coordinator at the Relief Society of Tigray (REST) told The Ethiopian Herald that in 2016 three insurance projects were launched in Tigray in collaboration with private insurance companies and donors, in which 29,944 farmers become beneficiaries, and out of this number 39 percent of them are women.

The first project enters into operation in 2004 in one village called Adiha which is found in Kola Temben. Then, the project has been expanded to eleven districts, according to the coordinator.

"The project has brought real change in the livelihood of the society. Farmers developed -confidence in taking loans to buy cattle, to use better fertilizer and develop the culture of saving. Farming and pastoral communities as well are enabled to develop self-reliance and start to educate their children without problem."

Haylay reaffirmed that the micro-insurance service being offered in the state has been playing decisive role in ensuring food security.

Constraints relating to inadequate support of the regulatory body, reduced awareness among communities, shortage of skilled human power, among others, are challenges facing micro-insurance sector.