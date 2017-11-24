Ethiopia: Cure Minor Ill Before It Infects Entire University Body!

Higher Learning Institutions (HLIs) pave the way to the attainment of the desired national goal - the creation of one political and economic society. But, the recent squabbles in some parts of the country seem to have stood against this noble goal, as few students and other individuals are attempting to sow the seeds of hatred in the universities. Such students who may also fail to pursue their studies due to their laziness plot techniques of impeding the normal teaching-learning process.

No power other than education can immune the youths against the infection of treating one another on the ground of linguistic, cultural, racial... similarities. For a federal state like Ethiopia, HLIs provide suitable niche to pupils, and make them put their thinking cap on; hence to appreciate and exchange the traditions, customs and values among each other.

On one hand, the few students who find it hard to step up the ladder of success in their studies make collusion with ill-intent entities to disrupt the teaching learning at the universities. Likewise, their ill-famed allies, who become green with envy, when they see peace in the country, impose their destructive agendas on such students, on the other hand.

The past two decades and plus years have seen huge investments in social infrastructure. As a result, public and private universities to thrived. The number of public universities alone reached 40 from two and three during the stated period. However, unless the universities throw their full weight on such ills, their usefulness becomes questionable. Put another way, university students are expected to generate knowledge and help the community understand current problems in the context of past historic ills.

No doubt, few individuals who want to use government structure to their personal gains as well as those living in the Diaspora are the main components of the conflicts experienced in parts of the country. Using social media for their destructive cause, the individuals send false alarm to make students at universities feel insecure.

If it is not hyperbolic, if one says that most agents that are adding fuel to the little scuffle have poor academic backgrounds--they are not even aware of the costs of throwing stones while living in a glass house.

University communities, however, have broad spectrum as to the causes, consequences and solutions of problems. If, in any case, the communities have either ignored or fail to fulfill their empirical contribution in untying the Gordian knot in the society, that society's survival is so at risk of extinction.

Thus, students should be assisted more to look into the real causes of problems. Students in higher learning institutions should open their eyes through researches and open debates, not by scrolling up and down their computer mouses on emotively charged Facebook posts.

Of course, the universities' decision making organs have to promote such platforms. Most universities, if not all, have no platform which encourages live debates on pressing national, continental and international issues.

For the time being, students who are said to be targeted on the bases of cultural and linguistic backgrounds have been made to be relocated to safer universities. This may serve its purpose temporarily. But, this cannot and will not be permanent and genuine solution. As adversity can also throws opportunities, to the wise, university's academic staff, the media and other pertinent bodies have to open their eyes wide and aware students on how they can deny safe havens to such ill-mentalities.

As our country is home to diverse nations, nationalities and peoples, the universities are not only places to adopt transferable skills and useful knowledge; they are also hubs to the cross-fertilization of cultural, linguistic and other values. The universities of Ethiopia are like ponds that has many tributaries. It is these tributaries that keep the water always fresh. But, the likelihood of cuts in the tributaries is a clear prerequisite to the displeasing appearances and aroma of the ponds; which may eventually assure the water's death.

That is why it becomes so crucial to put in place empirical solutions to the perceived threats side-by-side enabling students pursue their studies at safer universities.

Most importantly, individuals who are blinded by short-lived personal benefits and attempts to breed discord among university students have to be stopped. To this end, the government have huge task ahead of it. Public universities established in all states have layers of benefits to the local communities, but they are not there to enroll locals only.