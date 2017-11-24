South Africa: Human Rights Commission Welcomes Peaceful Change in Zimbabwe

press release

SADC Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions and Ombudsman welcomes peaceful changes taking place in Zimbabwe

We the SADC Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions and Ombudsman (Alliance) meeting in Pretoria, South Africa from 21 to 22 November 2017 have taken note of the positive political developments taking place in Zimbabwe, in particular, the inclusive mass demonstrations that have culminated in the resignation from office on 21 November 2017 of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe who has ruled the country since independence in 1980.

The Alliance acknowledges and applauds the peaceful manner, discipline and respect for human rights that has been the hallmark of the whole process. It is encouraging that all parties involved in this episode undertook unreservedly to uphold in the process of change the Constitution and its principles on protection and enhancement of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The Alliance exhorts the people of Zimbabwe to forge a new democratic dispensation that will catapult the country to economic and social development for the benefit and enjoyment of all the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the country's Constitution. We believe that a sustainable, peaceful environment will enable the country to implement and realise most of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and 2063 Agendas.

Finally, the Alliance expresses the hope that the Government of Zimbabwe will proceed to allow the people to express their will through democratic elections which should be held without delay. The Alliance further calls on the Government of Zimbabwe to ensure respect for the human rights of the people of Zimbabwe.

Issued by: South African Human Rights Commission