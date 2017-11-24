24 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Linkifin to Provide Supply Chain Financial Solution in West Africa

By Ugo Onwuaso

Linkifin, a leading financial technology company in Nigeria, announces a new partnership with the South African company Propell to provides end to end Supply Chain Finance (SCF) solutions across West Africa.

Both companies recently signed an agreement to provide Prime Revenue's award-winning supply chain finance platform in South Africa.

Ms. Omolade Fadase, business development and Ibukun Ekujumi, technical lead both at Linkifin spoke to Nigeria CommunicationsWeek on the challenges in the supply chain ecosystem, stating that one of the biggest headaches in the supply chain link was cash flow challenges and delays in payments due by buyers to suppliers and this is what Linkifin SCF platform is about to change.

Obinna Mejeh, head of Business Development, added, "Our platform is basically one for invoice trading, adding flexibility and visibility in a supply chain, unlike the legacy systems used by banks, discount houses and factoring companies. One of the beautiful things about this platform is that it is a win-win situation for all - buyers, suppliers and funders.

Hussaini Yakubu, MD/CEO of Linkifin, further commented, "Nigeria is the second strongest economy in Africa and the largest in West Africa. In order to gear the region towards a robust supply chain finance solution for the future we have to act now. The potential is huge and untapped amongst our target of small and medium sized businesses. We have already met with several major local companies and are going to announce new customers in the coming month".

He ended by expressing his optimism that Linkifin will be able to bridge the gap in the supply chain ecosystem and ended the interview by saying the future for supply chain finance in Nigeria was bright.

