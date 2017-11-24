24 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Invites Raila Odinga to His Swearing-in Party

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation
Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe inspects a guard of honour as the military prepares for the swearing-in of Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani on November 22, 2017.
By Patrick Lang'at

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited his "brother" and arch-rival Raila Odinga to his inauguration on Tuesday, November 28, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Also invited are the six other presidential candidates who had run against Mr Kenyatta in the annulled August 8 race, and the repeat poll on October 26.

"The seven other presidential candidates and their running mates in the last presidential election have been invited for the ceremony," Mr Joseph Kinyua, the chairman of the 22-member Assumption of Office of the President Committee told journalists at Kasarani on Friday.

"As a state event of the highest importance, the government of Kenya at both levels and across the three branches will be fully represented."

Mr Odinga withdrew from the October 26 repeat poll protesting lack of electoral reforms, and has since demanded a new election under a new electoral commission.

The other six candidates participated in the re-run and polled less than 0.5 per cent of the total vote.

Mr Odinga's National Super Alliance (Nasa) has reportedly planned a parallel event on Tuesday at the Uhuru Park, an event that Mr Kinyua pleaded with them to shelve.

"As a people who would want us to move together as one, we will plead that it is not necessary to have any other public function that day. We can bring out the issues we want discussed later. We should all work towards a cohesive, united Kenyan society, " said Mr Kinyua.

He went on: "The swearing-in of the President on Tuesday is a historic day. Any other function will be like me choosing to have tea, and which is my right, but there will be nothing historic about it."

The inauguration will cost Sh300 million, according to Mr Kinyua.

