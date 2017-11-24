South African President Jacob Zuma will not attend the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwe's new president.

Mr Zuma has instead sent his Telecommunications and Postal Services minister Siyabonga Cwele to Harare Friday to witness the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as head of state.

Mr Mnangagwa takes over after a dramatic change of leadership that saw the military force his predecessor Robert Mugabe to cede power after nearly four decades at the helm.

President Zuma had met the ousted vice president Mr Mnangagwa in Pretoria on Wednesday where he congratulated and wished him well in his new role.

Mr Zuma also praised Mr Mugabe for "his contribution to the liberation of the Southern African region and the decolonisation of the continent".

Mr Zuma is hosting Angola's newly elected President João Manuel Lourenço who is on a two-day visit in South Africa.