Kenya: British High Commission Refutes Claims of Travel Advisory During Kenyatta Inauguration

Nairobi — The British High Commission has refuted claims that it issued a travel advisory against Kenya to its citizens prohibiting them from coming to the country next week during the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A statement from the Commission described this as false information and indicated that "British nationals are free to make their own decisions regarding travel based on the information available."

"This was the only change to our travel advice. Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that this is a new 'travel warning' or 'travel advisory' against Kenya. It is not," it stated.

It said that the body only announced a travel advice informing Britons in Kenya that the inauguration ceremony will take place at the Kasarani stadium, and there may be significant disruption to nearby roads.

"Yesterday's update is an example of the regular factual updates we make to our travel advice, to inform British nationals living or travelling in a particular country of unfolding events (in terms of health, local laws and customs, entry requirements, security, political developments etc)," it said.

"These updates often include practical information, as this one does, so that people can factor road disruption into their plans. Factual updates are made on a regular basis, and do not advise against travel to a given area."

There had been reports that a travel advisory to UK citizens warning them to be cautious with possible clashes throughout the country during next Tuesday's inauguration being cited.

The reports had further stated that the office is anticipating possible demonstrations and clashes during the inauguration and Britons planning to visit Kenya during this period have been asked to exercise caution and, where possible, avoid travelling around areas where demonstrations may take place.

In April, when political parties were scheduled to hold their nominations ahead of the deadline by the electoral commission, UK advised its nationals against all but essential travel to north eastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera as well as Eastleigh in Nairobi.

UK citizens in the country had been asked to monitor the security situation around them regularly by following updates through the local and international media and steer clear of any demos.