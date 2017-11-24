Kenya: Four City Hall Cashiers Arrested Over Plot to Steal Sh2.2 Million

The manager of a matatu Sacco in Nairobi and four City Hall cashiers were on Thursday arrested for attempting to defraud the county of sh2.2 million.

The four cashiers, Antony Omewo Oloo,Paul Omondi Wanga, Edwin Omondi Odera and Josphat Nyanchongi Abuga were charged with intent to defraud by falsifying cash records belonging Nairobi City County.

The cashiers had pocketed the money to issue the Sacco with seasonal parking tickets for 609 vehicles.

The five spent the night in police custody after being arrested.

According to police, the suspects used fake documents to obtain the money.

"The county loses millions of shillings monthly through fraud," read a statement from City Hall.

A special team is investigating cases of fraud at City Hall.

This the second group at City Hall to be arrested over fraud in last three months.

In August, two people were arrested after issuing fake cheques of sh3.4 million meant for seasonal tickets for various matatu saccos.