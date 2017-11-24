Kenya Sevens Squad to Dubai Unveiled

Nairobi — Kenya Harlequin loose forward Herman Humwa has been handed his debut call up as head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu included the former Kenya U19 international in the Shujaa squad to the HSBC Sevens World Series season opening Dubai 7s set for December 1-2.

Commenting on Humwa's selection, Simiyu said, "Herman is a big boy... quite good on the high ball and brings physicality and pace to our game.

Simiyu has also included Willy Ambaka who will make his first appearance since returning from New Zealand's Manawatu where he played in the Mitre Cup. Ambaka was last in action at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Kenya's all time top points scorer Collins Injera also makes the trip to Dubai. Injera, who sits second on the World Series all time try scorers chart with 244 tries was last in action at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Jeff Oluoch is also back for the first time since the 2015/16 season. Speaking about Oluoch's selection, Simiyu said, " Jeff is coming off a great sevens season with Homeboyz and we believe in picking players when their tails are up and hope he delivers while playing for Shujaa.

Oscar Ayodi will captain the squad for the season, deputized by Oscar Ouma. Commenting on his selection as captain, Ayodi said, " It is a challenge I will take in my stride. We are going into the season confident and hopefully the results will show. Heading into the season, we are confident we shall deliver."

The team leaves the country on Monday 27 November. Shujaa are in Pool A with reigning series and tournament champions South Africa, Canada and neighbors Uganda.

They will start their campaign against Canada at 9.30am East African Time on Friday 1 December before playing South Africa at 1.36pm. They will complete their day one assignments against Uganda at 6.31pm.

Squad

1.Willy Ambaka 2.Dan Sikuta 3.Herman Humwa 4.Jeff Oluoch 5. Frank Wanyama 6.Collins Injera 7.Brian Tanga 8.Eden Agero 9.Sammy Oliech 10.Oscar Ayodi 11.Nelson Oyoo 12.Dennis Ombachi

AUTHOR: Capital Sport