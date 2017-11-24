Kenya: Sonko Rebuffs Order for Nasa Demos to Be Held Only in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been irked by his Kisumu counterpart Anyang' Nyong'o's remarks that all NASA demonstrations will henceforth be held in Nairobi.

On Thursday, Prof Nyong'o banned all demonstrations in Kisumu's CBD, citing destruction of property and looting by criminal gangs that had infiltrated the political demos.

According to Prof Nyong'o, Nasa leader Raila Odinga had met the coalition's governors and instructed that all demos be held only in Nairobi.

HOOLIGANISM

The remarks did not seem to sit well with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who on Friday morning warned that Nairobi will not entertain any hooliganism.

"I have noted with extreme shock and disbelief a statement attributed to Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o banning all demonstrations in the county of Kisumu and declaring that all future demonstrations will be held in Nairobi," Sonko said.

"I wish to warn my colleague that Nairobi City County will never entertain goons and criminals who take advantage of the situation to harass, intimidate, molest, rape, loot and destroy properties belonging to innocent Kenyans."

'WITHIN THE LAW'

While NASA supporters' right to picket is protected by constitution, Sonko said, they must exercise it within the law.

"Acts of hooliganism shall never be tolerated in Nairobi and culprits will face the full force of the law."

"You owe the people of Nairobi an apology," Sonko added.

Sono said the Nasa demonstrations had affected revenue collection and the economy of the capital city.