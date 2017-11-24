22 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football

Photo: The Guardian
Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni who played mostly in England and made a name with Portsmouth and Everton FC has retired from professional football on his 35th birthday.

Aiyegbeni, who also played for Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, made 250 Premier League appearances and scored 96 goals in a career spanning 20 years.

He however also featured three times for fourth-tier side Coventry City this year before being released.

"I will like to officially announce my retirement from professional football today," Aiyegbeni said on Wednesday.

The powerful striker scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for Nigeria and took part in four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as well as the 2010 World Cup.

"The Yak... is third-best all-time scorer of the senior national team. Thank you for the memories," the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) tweeted in a reaction.

