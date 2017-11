24 November 2017 - The South African U20 Women's national team reversed a 2-0 deficit over Burundi with an impressive 5-0 victory in a FIFA U20 Women's World Cup played at the Dobsonville Stadium a week ago.

Basetsana will now face Nigeria in January in a double-legged encounter to determine who advances to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup set to take place in France next year between 5 and 24 August.

See all the five goals scored by Basetsana here: (Click HD for best picture quality)