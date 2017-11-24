Ghana: Brong Ahafo Takes Turn At Commission of Inquiry On New Regions

press release

The Brong Ahafo Deputy Regional Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North Constituency, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, has called for support for the people of Ahafo in their quest for a New Region.

Hon. Bobie was optimistic that the Commission would understand the import of the petition brought before it by the chiefs and elders calling for the Ahafo Region.

He was speaking in an interview at the Castle, Osu in Accra, yesterday at the opening session of the appearance of Brong Ahafo before the Commission of inquiry on the creation of New Regions.

"I am sure that our fight over the years for Ahafo Region would see results," he said, adding that Ahafo Region would get enormous development and make governance efficient and delivered at the door step of the people.

Hon. Bobie said the Ahafo area had no single university and that having a regional status would help in putting such infrastructure in place to help better the lives of the people in the area.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice S.A. Brobbey, in his opening remarks stated that the exercise being undertaken was a constitutional mandate provided for in article 5 of the 1992 Constitution which, he explained, was demand-driven.

Justice Brobbey noted that it was the first time that the provision of article 5 of the 1992 Constitution on the creation of Regions had been invoked and, therefore, the Commission had a duty to ensure that a good course was charted in the interest of the people.

The Commission continues its work next week giving the opportunity for Bonno East and the Northern Regions to make their case on their demand for a Region.

Source: ISD (Delassie Mabel Awuku)