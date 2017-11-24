Cameroon: Nigerian Community in Douala - New President Commissioned

The Consul General urged him to bolster tourism in Cameroon and attract more Nigerian investors.

The Nigerian Consul General for the Littoral and West Regions in Cameroon, H.E. Salmon Shittu, has commissioned Hon. Bathilome Ifeanyi Okwujiaku as the President of the Nigerian Union in Douala and 13 other members of the executive.

The event took place recently in Akwa, in the presence of the representatives of the Prefect of Wouri and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Cameroon.

Cultural dances from Akwa Ibom and eastern region (Igba Ndi Eze) spiced the occasion followed by cultural displays by Ohafia war dance, Kano Jigawa, then the swearing-in of the new executive members by the Consul General.

The colourful ceremony also featured the presentation of meritorious certificates to the out-going executive led by Dr. Azeez Mustapha.

In his acceptance speech, the newly commissioned Douala Nigerian Union President, Hon. Okwujiaku, promised to improve on the age-long relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria, help boost tourism in Cameroon and attract more Nigerian investors, give the police and immigration less work by sensitising and encouraging Nigerian citizens to be law abiding and re-register all Nigerians in Douala and its environs through a data base system to enable them know the number of Nigerians in their jurisdiction.

The plan also involves having in place a functional secretariat equipped with the necessary infrastructures, address some of the challenges and sufferings of Nigerians in Douala, support them by giving them leadership training, entrepreneurial training, career guidance and counseling, capture Nigeria business interest in Cameroon under the umbrella of Nigeria Community and embark on activities that will re-brand Nigeria's image in Cameroon.

The President took cognizance of the challenge awaiting him: "Nigerians living in Douala and its environs are much populated with big challenges. Thank God, we are hardworking, law abiding and loving people couple with the peaceful atmosphere and friendly spirit of Cameroonians which make our stay here so awesome.

Thanks to the government and the good people of Cameroon for their hospitality."