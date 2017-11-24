24 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Nigerian Community in Douala - New President Commissioned

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christopher Jator

The Consul General urged him to bolster tourism in Cameroon and attract more Nigerian investors.

The Nigerian Consul General for the Littoral and West Regions in Cameroon, H.E. Salmon Shittu, has commissioned Hon. Bathilome Ifeanyi Okwujiaku as the President of the Nigerian Union in Douala and 13 other members of the executive.

The event took place recently in Akwa, in the presence of the representatives of the Prefect of Wouri and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Cameroon.

Cultural dances from Akwa Ibom and eastern region (Igba Ndi Eze) spiced the occasion followed by cultural displays by Ohafia war dance, Kano Jigawa, then the swearing-in of the new executive members by the Consul General.

The colourful ceremony also featured the presentation of meritorious certificates to the out-going executive led by Dr. Azeez Mustapha.

In his acceptance speech, the newly commissioned Douala Nigerian Union President, Hon. Okwujiaku, promised to improve on the age-long relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria, help boost tourism in Cameroon and attract more Nigerian investors, give the police and immigration less work by sensitising and encouraging Nigerian citizens to be law abiding and re-register all Nigerians in Douala and its environs through a data base system to enable them know the number of Nigerians in their jurisdiction.

The plan also involves having in place a functional secretariat equipped with the necessary infrastructures, address some of the challenges and sufferings of Nigerians in Douala, support them by giving them leadership training, entrepreneurial training, career guidance and counseling, capture Nigeria business interest in Cameroon under the umbrella of Nigeria Community and embark on activities that will re-brand Nigeria's image in Cameroon.

The President took cognizance of the challenge awaiting him: "Nigerians living in Douala and its environs are much populated with big challenges. Thank God, we are hardworking, law abiding and loving people couple with the peaceful atmosphere and friendly spirit of Cameroonians which make our stay here so awesome.

Thanks to the government and the good people of Cameroon for their hospitality."

Cameroon

Biodiversity Protection - National Policy Platform Goes Operational

The National Platform for the Science Policy Interface on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services was launched in Yaounde… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.