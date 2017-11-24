Cameroon: Kingue Dihang - 'All the Fights Will Be Crucial'

interview

President Cameroon Judo Federation, talks on the upcoming African Judo Open which will take place in Yaounde from November 25 to 26, 2017.

What is the state of preparedness of the athletes for the upcoming Africa Judo Open which kicks off in Yaounde tomorrow?

The teams have been preparing for more than a month now with test competitions such as the First African Judo Open in Dakar which took place from November 19 to 20, 2017 during which Cameroon won three medals; one in gold by Dolassem Dieudonné in the men's -90kg and two in silver in the women's category (Arrey Spohina -70kg and Nkou Mballa Jeanne -57kg), athletes from the diaspora are joining the group bit by bit. (Three athletes; Wezeu Helene +63kg, Deutcho Grace -63kg and Mballa Vanessa +78kg). At the administrative and financial levels, everything is going on well.

What are the chances of Cameroon in this competition and what is the objective of Cameroon?

The chances of Cameroon are the same like those of the other countries. Now, it is left for us to capitalise on home advantage. We are expecting the public to come out massively and support the athletes, as all the fights will be crucial. The objective of Cameroon is to score maximum points as possible by winning the most precious medals, which is gold. That will enable our athletes to improve on the world "Ranking List" Each gold medal is worth one additional point in the athletes ranking.

Cameroonian athletes have put up brilliant performances in international competitions recently. What are you going to do to ensure that the athletes maintain the same performance and bring honour to the country?

The Cameroon Judo Federation is doing its best to provide the athletes all they need at the technical and material level. The putting in place of a technical service for analysing video fights gave a major support for the technical department (DTN). It will also be important to inform the athletes on the measures taken by the State of Cameroon in terms of assistance and equipment and sensitising them on the fact that they are ambassadors of a whole nation and that their performances contribute to the take-off of our country.