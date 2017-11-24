Angola: Basketball - Angolan Team Urged to Improve Defensive Aspects

Luanda — The basketball analyst and former player, Herlander Coimbra, Wednesday in Luanda urged the Angolan team to be focused on improving defensive aspects, should they want to qualify for FIBA World Championship in 2019.

Speaking to Angop ahead of the team's qualifying matches from 24-26 November with first round taking place in Luanda, the analyst underscored that Angola have a huge task ahead of them, taking into account the potential and objectives of the teams comprising group C.

Angola stand in group C along with Morocco, Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo. A according to the former basketball player, the decision of the Angolan Basketball Federation to appoint the American coach William Braynt Voigt came too late, since he did not have enough time to know the players.