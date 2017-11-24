Angola: Wheelchair Basketball - Angola Among Best African Five

Durban — The Angolan wheelchair basketball team finished in the 5th position in the African championship after beating Zimbabwe (52-42), thus accomplishing the goal outlined by the Angolan Olympic Committee (CPA).

Until the end of the first half, the match was very even with Angolans leading the score by one point (27-26), but the good interpretation of the tactical aspects by the team enabled them to beat the opponent and redeem themselves after the 30-64 loss of the first round.

The tournament was a qualifier for the best men and women Word Championship to take place in Germany in 2018.