24 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Wheelchair Basketball - Angola Among Best African Five

Tagged:

Related Topics

Durban — The Angolan wheelchair basketball team finished in the 5th position in the African championship after beating Zimbabwe (52-42), thus accomplishing the goal outlined by the Angolan Olympic Committee (CPA).

Until the end of the first half, the match was very even with Angolans leading the score by one point (27-26), but the good interpretation of the tactical aspects by the team enabled them to beat the opponent and redeem themselves after the 30-64 loss of the first round.

The tournament was a qualifier for the best men and women Word Championship to take place in Germany in 2018.

Angola

Angola and South Africa Open New Era of Bilateral Relations

Angolan and South African presidents are due to sign several agreements, marking a new era in both countries' bilateral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.