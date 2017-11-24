Liberia: UP, LP Suffer Setback

Barely two days after their complaints of irregularities and fraud during the October 10 polls were trashed by the National Elections Commission (NEC) Hearing Officer, Liberty Party and Unity Party have suffered another setback.

On Wednesday, the two parties filed a motion to the Board of Commissioners of NEC for Chairman Jerome Korkoyah to recuse himself from hearing their appeal before the board.

However, the Board of Commissioners on Thursday, having listened to legal arguments of the two political parties and NEC, denied the motion.

The Board in its ruling said Unity Party and Liberty Party's motion does not have any legal basis.

It pointed out that Chairman Korkoyah's statement about the elections being free, fair and credible did not prejudice or undermine the investigation of irregularities and frauds as alleged by the two political parties.

However, the two parties took exception to the Board's ruling and announced an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Board Commissioner has announced that it would Friday, November 24, 2017 rule into the appeal filed before it by Liberty Party and Unity Party.