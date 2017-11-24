Dar es Salaam — Five titles will be up for grabs during this year's BQ Open tennis tournament, which roars into life tomorrow at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club.

The two-day championship will feature over 120 players from Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania, according to the tournament coordinator, Inger Njau.

"Wheelchair players in both men's and women's categories as well as the under-18 boys and girls will battle it out for top honours at the tournament," Njau told The Citizen yesterday.

"Players from Kenya and Rwanda are expected in the country tomorrow (today) for the tournament, which will be played on singles and doubles basis," said.

Local players have been fine-tuning at the Gymkhana Club since early this month ahead of the event jointly sponsored by BQ Contractors and SBC Tanzania.

Njau said the sponsors will foot meal, transport and accommodation costs for foreign players.

She predicted tough challenge, but remained optimistic that Tanzanian players will perform impressively in the eagerly awaited championship.

The tournament will see top local players like Novatus Temba and Rehema Selemani renew their rivalry with Kenyans and Rwandans.

Victories for Temba and Selemani will be sweet revenge against the Kenyans and Rwandans, who beat them during the 2017 Rwanda Open recently.

"Many local players have been undergoing intensive training at the Gymkhana Club courts for several weeks now.

"They are working hard and ready to showcase their skills at the tournament," Njau said.

She said tournaments of such magnitude are important in unearthing Tanzania's new generation of tennis stars and turning around the country's tennis fortunes.

Selemani, one of local players who boast vast experience, assured Tanzanians that nothing will stop her from winning the title in women's category.

Salum Mvita, tennis coach at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, said junior tennis competitions serve as a bridge linking amateur and professional players.