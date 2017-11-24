Guinea: Panel of Guinean Judges Concludes Investigation Into 2009 Conakry Stadium Massacre

press release

Washington — The United States welcomes the progress made by the panel of Guinean judges investigating the September 28, 2009 massacre of more than 150 protesters and rape of 100 women by security forces during a peaceful protest in Conakry, Guinea. On November 9, 2017, the domestic panel reached an important milestone when the judges formally concluded their investigation and brought charges against more than 14 suspects.

We are encouraged by this impressive progress - including the hearing of testimony from more than 450 victims and extensive witness interviews - but stress that there is still important work to be done in order to ensure justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for this atrocity. We stress that the Government of Guinea is primarily responsible for administering justice for its people. We call on Guinea to guarantee a fair trial for those accused, ensure the safety and security of all involved, and keep Guineans informed of the trial's progress, as appropriate.

We continue to stand with Guineans, and people of all backgrounds and nationalities, as they strive for justice, accountability, and the prevention of future atrocities.

SOURCE U.S. Department of State