24 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Sends His Condolences to Sykes Family

By John Namkwahe and Mosenda Jacob

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Thursday, November 23, sent his condolence message to the family of Kleist Sykes, who passed away on Wednesday (November 22) at the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment.

According to information availed by his family, Mr Sykes, who served as the Dar es Salaam mayor between 2000 and 2005, died of heart complications.

Dr Magufuli said he was saddened by the news of Mr Sykes demise, citing that the deceased would be remembered for his contribution in the fight against poverty, amongst others. He said in a statement issued by the Director of Communication at the State House, Mr Gerson Msigwa.

The President further said the late Sykes and his family had played a great role in the formation and strengthening of political parties since the colonial era. The parties include the Tanganyika African Association (TAA), Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu) and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), which is the ruling party currently.

"His contribution for the nation would be remembered forever. His death has happened at the time when his wisdom was still needed. We have been saddened by his death and we will continue mourning him," he said.

He added: "My heartfelt condolences his family, CCM, his friends and all the people who have been affected by his death. I join all Tanzanians in prayers and I pray for his soul to be rested in eternal peace."

