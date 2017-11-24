South Africa: Cosatu Statement On 16 Days of Activism - Violence Against Women and Children

press release

COSATU is joining forces with millions of South Africans and the Alliance to mark the “16 Days of Activism on Violence Against Women and Children”. As part of the campaign ,we are calling on all people, organisations and institutions to fight the scourge of Gender Based Violence that affects women and their children.

We have noted the statistics that show us that the lives of women and children have lost value in South African society. Whilst men are reported to be victims of GBV, it is clear that the main victims are women of all ages and children.

We have noted the high levels of child molestation, including almost 90 children who indicated that they were molested in a Gauteng school. We have noted the high levels of rape including the so-called “corrective rape” where women ,who are perceived to be lesbian have been raped, as well as the new practice of raping of elderly women by people who are well-known to them.

We have noted the habitual physical abuse of women by their intimate partners that often results in femicide. Alongside this, we have noted how men continue to control the bodies of their relatives such as sisters, cousins, nieces, granddaughters and daughters; often resulting in physical violence and sometimes femicide.

We have noted the high levels of Sexual Harassment in the workplace, the fear of job loss by the victims and have been horrified that patriarchy has become so unbridled that even victims of sexual harassment could also end up dead at the hands of their victims. We call on all victims of sexual harassment to speak in line with the COSATU Policy on Sexual Harassment. We call on all unions organised under the banner of COSATU to set up structures that will protect workers and union members from sexual harassment in the workplace and in the union.

COSATU is calling for men and women in the federation and the country to fight patriarchy everywhere it occurs: in the union , in the church in the school, in the TVET, in the HEI, in the professional body, in the judiciary system, in the government department, in the office, in the shop, in the street, in the taxi, in the soccer field, in the film studio etceteras

COSATU is calling on all its members to participate in all the programmes that are organised across the country to mark the “16 Days”. In addition it is calling on all its members to educate themselves by reading our papers about violence against women and children and GBV so that they can never be part of these horrible statistics, and understand the financial costs of violence to our economy and opportunities lost in development.

COSATU is further calling on government, to implement Violence Against Women that they have committed to of setting up a national co-ordinating structure on GBV that will co-ordinate efforts to curb the scourge of GBV, including budgets for GBV and monitor the impact of these on Eradication of GBV. COSATU says the Inter-Ministerial structure on GBV is ineffectual and it is not in line with our Constitution of 1996 which prescribes public participation. Excluding civil society in GBV pogrammes is bound to undermine whatever effort. South Africa's commitments on GBV also demand that the country should have a National Action Plan on GBV. Failure to do this is making our government complicit in the ongoing and worsening experience of GBV for women and children in our country!

COSATU also calls on National Treasury to take issues of women emancipation and gender equality seriously so that enough resources are set aside for combating GBV. The security cluster, must demand extra and sufficient resources to combat GBV..

COSATU is concerned that issues dealing with violence against women and children are not receiving urgent attention. COSATU is still available for discussion of any meaningful measures and mechanisims that will deal with GBV which mostly targets women and girls.

COSATU argues that it is time our government, our members, our communities and the media play a meaningful role in the eradication of the scourge of violence against women and children in our country. COSATU is concerned that too many women and children especially girls are survivors of all kinds of violence including sexual harassment, rape, battery, abductions or “ukuthwala”; but is even more outraged that far too many of them are even killed and it seems that no-one is dealing with this issue apart from some NGOs. This is an indictment against our government and the South African media. It is way past time for decisive action on dealing with the scourge of violence against women and children.

In conclusion ,COSATU is joining forces with all the International organisations that calls for a global standard in a form of an ILO Convention and Recommendation on “Ending Violence & Harassment against women and men in the world of work. The labour federation movement believes that an International Labour Standard will be able to address gaps in the current global frameworks and will assist member states with the development of national legislations and policies that will directly work towards ending violence and sexual harassment against women and men in the workplace.

The federation welcomes the resignation of the Mayor of Sedibeng after Sexual allegations of a 14 yr old girl. COSATU Calls for justice system to do its work properly as no one should be bigger than the law.