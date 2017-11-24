Mozambique: New Minister of Youth and Sport Sworn in

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday urged the new Minister of Youth and Sport, Nyeleti Mondlane, to ensure that young people become a positive factor for the economic growth and social well-being of the country in the short and medium terms.

The bright future desired for Mozambique, Nyusi added, shortly after swearing Mondlane into office, would depend on the decisions taken that affect the youth of the country.

He recommended that Mondlane's ministry work in coordination with other relevant sectors (such as the education, health and labour ministries), analysing the various concerns that affect young Mozambicans, in order to design the most appropriate solutions.

Nyusi urged Mondlane to ensure that young people themselves are involved in seeking solutions. He pointed out that Mozambique's very independence “was built by the youths of that time”.

The determination with which young Mozambicans had faced and defeated Portuguese colonialism was a fundamental factor that could serve as a source of inspiration for the battles the young people of today are facing.

As for sport, Nyusi urged Mondlane to develop sports programmes aimed at all age groups and all social classes. He stressed the promotion of school sports, and recommended that sport be practiced in all schools.

Mondlane told reporters that she intended to continue the projects begun under her predecessor, Alberto Nkutumula, and hoped to impress dynamism on programmes that will allow young people to feel involved in national development.

“The targets are well defined in the government's Five Year Programme”, said Mondlane. “My priority is to travel through the country to understand the situation of our provincial, district and local representations, and to continue the work”.

Nyusi also swore into office the new governor of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Julio Parruque.