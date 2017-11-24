Morocco: Rogatory Prayers Performed At Hassan Mosque in Rabat in Presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan

Rabat — Upon orders of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the faithful, rogatory prayers were performed this Friday morning at Hassan Mosque in Rabat in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

Upon his arrival at Bab Chellah, HRH Prince Moulay El Hassan was greeted notably by minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, governor of Rabat prefecture, Mohammed Mhidia, and secretary general of the Supreme Council of Ulema, Mohamed Yessef.

Headed by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, the official procession, which included children, koranic schools students, imams and students of the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates (religious preachers), prayed the Almighty to spread His blessings and send rain, mercy and abundance upon the Kingdom.

A release of the ministry of Endowments and Islamic affairs had announced that the rain prayers will be performed nationwide to pray the Almighty to bestow His beneficial rains on His creatures.

The rogatory prayers (rain prayers) are made in accordance with the tradition of the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, Peace and prayer be upon Him, when rain is scarce.