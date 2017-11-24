24 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Rogatory Prayers Performed At Hassan Mosque in Rabat in Presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Upon orders of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the faithful, rogatory prayers were performed this Friday morning at Hassan Mosque in Rabat in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

Upon his arrival at Bab Chellah, HRH Prince Moulay El Hassan was greeted notably by minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, governor of Rabat prefecture, Mohammed Mhidia, and secretary general of the Supreme Council of Ulema, Mohamed Yessef.

Headed by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, the official procession, which included children, koranic schools students, imams and students of the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates (religious preachers), prayed the Almighty to spread His blessings and send rain, mercy and abundance upon the Kingdom.

A release of the ministry of Endowments and Islamic affairs had announced that the rain prayers will be performed nationwide to pray the Almighty to bestow His beneficial rains on His creatures.

The rogatory prayers (rain prayers) are made in accordance with the tradition of the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, Peace and prayer be upon Him, when rain is scarce.

Morocco

Govt. Chief - Administrative, Judicial Inquiry Into Essaouira Tragedy Is Underway

The administrative and judicial investigation into the circumstances of the Essaouira tragedy is underway, said,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.