Angola and South Africa Open New Era of Bilateral Relations

Pretoria — Angolan and South African presidents are due to sign several agreements, marking a new era in both countries' bilateral relations.

According to the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, one of the aims of the meeting between the Angolan head of State, Joaõ Lourenço and his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma, is to place the economic cooperation at the same level of the existing political relations.

Speaking to the press, the Angolan official highlighted the degree of excellence of the political relation between South Africa and Angola, underscoring that the beginning of a new era includes taking steps for discussions by the two presidents on Friday.

The official, who said that the course of the events could not be anticipate, added that discussions will be held and decisions made, including the signing of agreements.

Only after the signing of the said agreements will the first step towards the establishment of the framework that will mark a new stage in the bilateral relation between the two Southern Africa nations be taken.

The two-day visit by the Angolan president aims at bolstering the economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries, with highlights to the signing of a deal for the exemption of visa for the citizens from the two nations.

The new cooperation era between Angola and South Africa began with the creation of a strategic partnership in 2009 after the signing in Luanda of the first service agreements and the memoranda on transactions, industry, housing, trade and others.

Angola and South Africa are the largest economies and military powers in the SADC region, hence the responsibility they have regarding the economic integration, peacekeeping, security and stability of the region.

Angola has 5,000 of its citizens living in South Africa, some under illegal condition, which is an issue also expected to be discussed.