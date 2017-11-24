Liberia: LEC Experiencing 'Substantial Growth'

Emmanuel Lawrence Deputy Managing director for Planning and generation LEC

The deputy managing director for planning and generation at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Emmanuel Lawrence, has reaffirmed the corporation's commitment to providing electricity to its customers in Monrovia and its environs.

Lawrence told journalists in Monrovia that since the Mount Coffee Hydro project was launched by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, it has been supplying power to the LEC grid since December 18, 2016.

He emphasized that since the project was commissioned, there has been substantial growth in the LEC's network, its consumers' usage, and steady flow of electricity to its grid throughout Monrovia.

According to him all four units have been fully commissioned and are now ready to operate and supply power up to a capacity of 88 megawatts, with each unit producing 22 megawatts.

He mentioned that based on a conducted study, the LEC has an average supply of 17 megawatts during the day, and the average current consumed at daytime is lesser than at night; while at nighttime, more current is consumed at the rate of 24 megawatts. "This is because many people go to work and come home at night and use devices," he indicated.

Director Lawrence recalled that most customers in Monrovia and its environs are aware that the LEC was managed by a Canadian company whose contract ended on December 31, 2016.

He said prior to the Canadian company's departure the LEC was producing about 9 megawatts, but since the new management took over, there has been an increase from 9 to 11 megawatts, which has improved the supply of electricity to the public.

The current Liberian interim management team, he said, is comprised of managing director Ernest R. Hughes; managing director for commercial and operations, Thomas Z. Gonkerwon; and Zahnga E. Peabody, deputy managing director for projects, planning, and rural electrification.

"We are now encouraging customers to get connected to the grid that is currently targeting big businesses in Monrovia and other parts of the country," he advised.

Lawrence also spoke about power theft that has become common in Monrovia and other parts of the country, and warned abusers that power theft is a serious crime.

"We encourage people who are using our services to report those who are involved in illegal connections for proper action against them," he said.

He, however, stated that the management is putting measures in place to respond to power theft.