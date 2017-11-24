Liberia: The Supreme Court Must Honor Its Mission As the Ultimate Guardian of Liberian Democracy and Justice

editorial

The world awaits, Africa awaits, and Liberia awaits the end of the elections imbroglio (confusion) wrought upon the nation by individuals driven by excessive greed, reckless incompetence and the overwhelming desire to maintain privilege, power and status as the "Noblesse Oblige" (born right to privilege) in a land ravaged by war, poverty and still haunted by the legacy of the killer Ebola Virus Disease.

For weeks on end since the October 10 elections, several political parties' subsequent complaints to the Supreme Court on elections irregularities and fraud, no effort by naysayers has been spared trying to woo public support in their favor and shoot down the legal arguments put forth by the parties before the nation's highest Court.

The NEC Board of Commissioners to whom the ruling of the NEC Hearing Officer was appealed against, has now voted to uphold decisions arrived at by NEC Hearing Officer Muanna Ville. This development, if left unchallenged, would mean that the runoff elections will be held in the absence of a credible and reliable Final Registration Roll (FRR). But whether the Unity Party is prepared to go into the runoff without their key demand being met for a competent and credible FRR is the question that remains unanswered.

And in the face of calls by highly placed paid lobbyists, as well as supporters and friends of President Sirleaf for a quick return to the election runoff, it remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court is going to relinquish its role as the ultimate "guardian of rights and democracy" in the Republic of Liberia and kowtow to unholy demands from the powers above and risk everything else by placing themselves within easy reach of the powerful kicks of a proverbial dying horse.

For now, we remain hopeful that the constitutional and legal process currently being pursued shall run its full course all the way to its logical conclusion; and that behind the scenes mediation talks involving the ECOWAS Authority and President Sirleaf, aimed at effecting structural changes at NEC and sanitizing the Final Registration Roll (FRR), shall proceed at pace. We hope further that these moves will be unfettered by signs and demonstrations of bad faith as implied by reports of alleged secret ferreting of state resources to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and calls for settlement outside the framework of the law.

In this regard we call on President Sirleaf to dip deep into her wellspring of courage and fortitude, which we all acknowledge her to possess, and face the challenge of reconciling with her estranged political bedfellow - Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who has, as the records can attest, remained faithful and loyal, and allow the legal constitutional process to continue without letup or hindrance.

And although many harbor doubts about the Supreme Court's ability to remain unsullied and impervious to asinine heeding of wayside pessimists, paid lobbyists and Presidential diktat (decree), this newspaper maintains its strong conviction that despite the pall cast by its flip-flop decision on the Code of Conduct, this Supreme Court shall, this time around, remain faithful to its mission as the repository of unhinged justice and true Guardian of our democracy.

We pray further that the High Court will honor its role as the ultimate Protector of the rights of all Liberians as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

All Hail Liberia Hail!