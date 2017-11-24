Liberian Youths Get Training in Bio-Sand Water Filtering

A local non-profit organization, Alternative to Violence (AV), on Monday, November 20, commenced on a five-day capacity-building training for several young people in Bio-Sand Water Filtering.

Bio-Sand Filter is a new method for purifying water that is being introduced to Liberians by Friendly Water, an American based non-governmental organization, which is also facilitating the exercise.

Phillip Quoqui, AV Coordinator, said the project is intended to provide access to clean drinking water.

Quoqui recognized challenges the people face to access clean water across Liberia. He said as a result, citizens are contracting diseases such as diarrhea and other water-borne diseases from drinking "unsafe water."

Quoqui said the training involves both theory and practical.

For that, he said the business component will provide a broader insight to the marketing of the Bio-Sand filters.

He believes that the new method for purifying water will be a great help to Liberians, especially rural residents.

Participants were drawn from different organizations around the country.

Wayne Madrud, head of delegation of Friendly Water, said they came to Liberia to train the citizens how to clean water sources using the Bio-Sand Water Filter, and to also provide training on sanitation and hygiene.

The training will end on Saturday, November 25.