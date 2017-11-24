Liberia Moves One Spot Above in November FIFA Ranking

Liberia climbed one spot above its previous world ranking and one above its previous Africa ranking, according to the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking.

FIFA's latest ranking for November showed that Liberia climbed to 134th position in the world and to 37th position in Africa.

The Lone Star was last month ranked as 135th in the world and 38th in Africa. Liberia was ranked one spot above Sudan and one spot below Swaziland.

Back in August, Liberia moved up to 133rd in the world ranking - 17 places above its previous rank (150th) in July, and maintained the position in both August and September, but later dropped in the October rankings after being kicked out of the World Cup qualifiers and the African Nations Cup. Despite winning 1-0 away in Mauritania, Lone Star dropped from the competition on away goals after losing 2-1 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The latest report showed Senegal moving up to 1st place in Africa and 23rd from 32nd on the Fifa world rankings for November - their highest ever position.

Senegal moved above Tunisia and Egypt to become the highest-ranked team on the continent.

The Teranga Lions rise according to the BBC comes on the back of two wins over South Africa in November that saw them qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia. Nigeria are the lowest ranked of Africa's World Cup-bound nations at 50th globally and 8th on the continent.

Also on the African continent according to the latest FIFA ranking, Burkina Faso are the biggest continental movers as they leapt 11 places to reach 44th overall and six in Africa.

The global top five of Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium remains unchanged from October.

Africa's Top Ten

Senegal (23)

Tunisia (27)

Egypt (31)

DR Congo (36)

Morocco (40)

Burkina Faso (44)

Cameroon (45)

Nigeria (50)

Ghana (51)

Ivory Coast (61)

Authors

Anthony Kokoi