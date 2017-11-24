Liberia: Why Sekou Konneh Is the Right Man for the VPO Job

Barrack Young Controllers president Sekou Konneh address sports journalists at the ATS after his team's exit from the 2017 CAF champions League.

The Liberia Football Association goes to Congress this weekend in Monrovia with several issues expected to be discussed for the revamping of the beautiful game in this part of the world. An election for the post of vice president for operations (VPO) of the local football house will be one of the agenda items for Saturday's congress. The position is unquestionably one of the most strategic and important ones at the LFA.

But it's been inactive and lifeless in recent times--desperately needing a special individual to regain the lost respect that has vanished from this key post. With Liberian football still in a shambolic state, someone with passion, energy, and innovation is urgently needed to turn the country's administrative woes and misfortunes around. And there's only one name on my mind at the moment, Sekou Konneh.

During my highly successful days as an active sports reporter, I met and promoted so many athletes and administrators. Mr. Sekou Konneh, the current President of Barracks Young Controllers Football Club (BYC FC) was one of them.

'Mr. President,' as I have always called him, is without argument a prepared, passionate and seasoned football administrator.

Renowned for his disciplinary ability and straightforwardness, the BYC supremo is football crazy. He lives, talks, thinks, and walks football. In other words, football is his life and a part of his DNA. He's not a saint, but no one can doubt his experience, qualification, competence, honesty, and kindheartedness.

As a former assistant secretary general of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), I have seen this down to earth man immensely and positively contributing to the growth and development of the beautiful game in Liberia.

From transforming underdogs Barracks Young Controllers to a powerhouse in Liberian football to personally and selflessly overseeing the growth and development of players from other clubs, Mr. Konneh has excellently paid his dues to football.

It's time for football to reward him kindly. He deserves a bigger role in football and in this case, the significant VPO position. Aside from all that he brings to football, he has several years of remarkable experience as an educator.

Currently, Mr. Konneh, or Ayatollah or Prof. Konneh as his students call him, is the Dean of Liberia College (College of Social Sciences and Humanity) of the University of Liberia (UL). With his challenger in Saturday's election pulling out, I have no doubt that this reputable football administrator will inject reform, passion, and discipline into the administrative aspect of Liberian football to resurrect it.

Anthony Stephens is the former Assistant Secretary General of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL).