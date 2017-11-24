Liberia: Israel Akinsanya, Formerly of Liberty Party, Joins CDC

Photo: Liberian Observer

Israel Arkinsanya, former chairman of the opposition Liberty Party

Monrovia — Days after he resigned from the opposition Liberty Party. Mr. Israel Akinsanya has joined ranks with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

He is the second top member of the Liberty Party who has joined the CDC.

On Tuesday, he tended in his letter of resignation from the LP and thanked the party for allowing him the opportunity to serve.

He once served as chairman of the party.

Joining the CDC, Akinsanya, described the CDC as a party that has the mandate of the Liberian people and his decision to join them was not only to endorse Senator George Weah's presidency, but to officially join the party as a member.

Akinsanya said: "I am more focus on moving forward and more focus on working with the people's agenda and I think the CDC has that mandate."

"My former party is in court; they are going through a legal process and I respect that and we look up to the Supreme Court for final decision to have us move forward.

"I don't think Liberty Party is doing is wrong, they are being honorable and I am one person who believe that election dispute should be addressed through the court."

He told FrontPageAfrica that his decision to leave LP has not created bad blood between he and his former standard bearer.

The LP former strong man also told members of his new political home that his decision to join the CDC comes with no strings attach, but completely out of conviction.

"I come with no preconditions; I come with no demand. I come to join you to ensure that the masses mandate is not aborted; that the mandate restored in your hard work that the mandate and voice of the people your standard bearer of this party has carried for so long."

"Where we see the light at the end of the tunnel it is only by hard work commitment and dedication that we shall reach.

"I am prepared and willing to go where we need to go and do what we need to do to ensure that not only the Congress for Democratic Change but the Coalition for Democratic Change comes to power in the ensuing run-off," he said.