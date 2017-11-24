Liberia: President Sirleaf, Japanese Ambassador to Dedicate Stockton Creek Bridge

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia and the Embassy of Japan near Monrovia will dedicate two bridges funded by the Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund (JCVF) in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount Counties on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25, 2017, respectively.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is expected to dedicate both bridges and will be witnessed by the Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Mr. Kaoru Yoshimuru.

On Friday, November 24, the Liberian leader will dedicate the Stockton Creek Bridge, which are two bridges (85 meters and 73.6 meters respectively), that connects Bushrod Island and Gardnersville near the Jamaica Road junction.

The Japanese Government, through JICA, is reconstructing the 13.2 kilometer Freeport to Redlight road, commonly called Somalia Drive, at the cost of nearly US$57 million.

The project engineer notes that 75 percent of the project is already completed and is definite that the entire project will be completed before the contract period expires on next June 15, 2018.

"The entire Somalia Drive project should be completed between April and May 2018," the Government of Liberia project engineer assured.

Meanwhile, to increase farmers' access to markets especially in Grand Cape Mount County, President Sirleaf, along with Japanese Ambassador Yoshimuru will, on Saturday, November 25, dedicate the Diah Bridge Project.

The Diah Bridge Project (84 feet X 31 feet) was constructed by a Liberian company, Associated Builders and Construction Inc., and costs an estimated US$652,189.70. It is expected to benefit over 15,000 inhabitants in that catchment area.