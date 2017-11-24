Angola: Privitisation Must Exclude Bad Record Companies - Official

Luanda — The Angolan State must avoid the temptation to privitise public companies with bad management records in order not to jeopardize the stock market in future.

This was said Thursday in Luanda by the deputy head of the Portugal's Estate Market Commission (CMVM), Filomena Oliveira, advising the Angolan State to avoid the temptation to privataise public companies with bad management records.

"If the intention is to foment the development of the market of capital, then Angola must start with good examples," said Filomena Oliveira on the fringe of the Forum on Market of Capitals taking place in Luanda.

She said as well that in the case of privatising Angola firms through the securities exchange, the authorities should see to it that the said firms have financial and economic stability.

According to her, selling a company in bad financial and economic situation is not very attractive.

Filomena Oliveira said that in the privatisation process a particular attention should be paid to the associated marketing process always linked to the environment of political and economic stability of the country.