Standard-bearer and political leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has called on Liberians to make the interest of Liberia a priority in their doings.

Senator George Weah said running for president is being informed by his love for the country and desire to change it for the better. George Weah, a former world-class footballer, is the most popular politician in recent political history.

He commands the respect of the youthful population and came first in two different elections ahead of some of Liberia's established politicians. He spoke Thursday at CDC headquarters when he welcomed former Liberty Party strongman and chairman, Mr. Israel Akinsanya who has officially joined the party.

CDC is standing by for the runoff election between it and the ruling Unity Party which has joined the Liberty Party in challenging the outcome of the elections. An excited Weah said it was not about Mr. Akinsanya but what matters for Liberia.

"It's time for inclusive work in moving the country forward, noting "Liberians must see the country first in their doings."

It possible crack?

Considered as one of Liberia's organized parties, all seems not to be going well in the Liberty Party, and according to political experts it could be the beginning of its possible collapse.

Three failed attempts to cling the presidency coupled with the current legal challenge it initiated against the October 10 polls as well as the resignation of ex-chairman Israel Akinsanya could be "the straw likely to break the camel's back."

Though the party is praised for using the law to challenge the election, political pundits think it overstretched the 'row,' considering its position in the election.

But as the party is nursing the departure of someone whose influence and command it will miss, the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is celebrating the capture of Mr. Akinsanya.

A day after leaving the LP, chairman emeritus Akinsanya joined the CDC Thursday at an elaborate program. In a statement, he said he had gone to officially join the CDC and not to endorse.

"I am joining the CDC with no precondition, but to actively work for the party in all aspects during the pending election and beyond," he told partisans at the Party's Congo Town headquarters.

"I am not endorsing, but I am joining the Coalition for Democratic Change officially as a member and I am willing to work without precondition." Joining an established and structured party like the CDC at this critical juncture could be viewed as wrong political calculation by Mr. Akinsanya.

His indictment for misappropriation of funds before the 2011 election was blamed on the party's woeful performance. Akinsanya this week resigned from the Liberty Party he has served for a long period of time during his political sojourn in the country.

He provided no reasons in the letter of resignation addressed to Chairman Benjamin Sanvee. The party is yet to comment on the departure of the else chairman, though critics say\ his action is typical of Liberian politicians, who are noted for vacillating from one party to another.