Liberia: 84 Principals Trained in Quality Assessment in Kakata

The Ministry of Education is conducting a five-day quality assessment training workshop for about 84 principals in Kakata, Margibi County. The 84 principals are representing 84 schools from five of Liberia's fifteen counties, with 18 each from Lofa, Bong, Margibi and Grand Cape Mount counties and 12 from Montserrado County respectively. The training began Monday at the Kakata Kountry Klub and it is expected to end on Friday November 24, 2017.

The training, according to the director of school health at the Ministry of Education, Johnson T. Hinneh provided skills and knowledge on quality school assessment and orientation for participating principals.

Hinneh further stated that the training is providing orientation for school principals on water, sanitation and hygiene practices and systems within the overall school system while it looks at the assessment and the school structure (leadership) as well as the role of principals in promoting quality schools in Liberia.

He indicated that with the level of skills the principals would gain and exhibit quality teaching skills and will help their various schools improve the way lessons are taught and enhance optimal outcomes as far public exams and WASSCE are concerned.

Hinneh said he thinks that undertaking such initiative is in the right direction, something he noted doing so will help improve the country's school system.

He said getting to best education sector plan calls for quality education and quality school system. "The training is first of its kind and the ministry plan is to extend it to other counties by 2018.

According to him, there are levels of school administrations which include the national, county, district and the school level, noting that the ministry is currently dealing with the school level administrators."

He said the training is a long term plan which the ministry has intended to roll out to those who are not part of the first phase that is taking place in Kakata.

"It will be rotational as it will depend on the funding or support that other partners like UNICEF-Liberia among others will provide to support the ministry in this endeavor to make sure that there are quality schools while the principals are trained to know what to do to provide quality education in Liberia."

The director of school health, who describes, the training as interactive expressed hope that participating principals will leave the training with skills and the understanding on how to manage their respective schools in making sure that the schools these principals operate meet quality standard in Liberia.

He lauded UNICEF-Liberia for the level of support given to the Ministry of Education as it looks forward to more supports and reaching out to more schools.

Meanwhile, principals participating in the training said the exercise will help them in making sure they produce quality schools for Liberian students.

Robert M. Zaza, principal of Lango Lippaye High School in Kakata and Garretson S. P. Tulay, principal of the Gbanjor Public School in Montserrado County thanked the ministry for organizing the training.

The two public school principals at the same time called on the ministry to have periodic training that would further strengthen them and improve their knowledge base to be able to impact their schools.