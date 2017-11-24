24 November 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Parker, Gol's Legal Battle Resumes

The Supreme Court of Liberia has finally ordered Criminal Court "C" to resume jurisdiction over an alleged stealing case involving the former managing director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Matilda Parker and her controller Christiana Pailey.

In 2014, Matilda Parker and her controller were allegedly involved in the misapplying US$80.000 from the coffers of the institution during her tenure as managing director for the entity.

This follows the high court judgment in favor of lawyers representing the government of Liberia against Judge Blamo Dickson as well as Parker's legal team. The Supreme Court in its October's opinion instructed Judge Dickson to resume authority over the matter after it was suspended for three years.

The court's opinion claimed that Judge Dickson leaned by refusing to dismayed the trail juror when alleged juror temporary was raised by government lawyer during the proceeding.

The former National Port Authority managing director and her comptroller are facing criminal prosecution for allegedly stealing over US$80 from the coffers of the National Port Authority.

