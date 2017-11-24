Liberia: LP 'Big Man' Joins CDC

In the wake of political statement after the October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections, the former chairman of the opposition Liberty Party of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine has officially joined the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of George Manneh Weah.

Israel Akinsanya this week resigned from the Liberty Party he has served for a long period of time during his political sojourn in the country. The Liberty Party is currently battling legal issues with the National Elections Commission on allegations of massive fraud and irregularities following the October 10, 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

While joining the CDC on Thursday, Akinsanya said he has gone to officially join the CDC and not to endorse.According to him, he is joining the CDC with no precondition, but to actively work for the party in all aspects during the pending election and beyond.

"I am not endorsing, but I am joining the Coalition for Democratic Change officially as a member and I am willing to work without precondition," he said. In response, the standard bearer of the CDC, Senator George Weah excitedly welcomed Akinsanya and said what matters is Liberia.

Weah said it's time for inclusive work in moving the country forward. He said Liberians must see the country first in their doings.