24 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: FESTU Calls ILO Conclusions On Somalia False and Misleading and Urges ILO to Be Fair On Festu Case

Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU), an independent Somali trade Union based in Mogadishu condemns ILO conclusions on Somalia and called it false and misleading and urged the ILO to be fair on FESTU case.

Individuals within International Labor Organization (ILO), the body that defends the labor rights, have been continuously violating the internal democracy of FESTU, while only hearing from an individual who

was ousted from the center through democratic elections.

"The ILO conclusions on FESTU and NUSOJ were false and misleading and we urge them to send a fact-finding mission to Somalia and be fair on FESTU case." Dr. Abdirahman Omar, FESTU Deputy president said, "Its unacceptable that our legitimacy and internal democracy to be violated by ILO."

The leadership of Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) has been representing FESTU and its members at the International labor conference in Geneva for the last three years, while they have never been consulted or asked to respond should there be any allegations against our unions.

International Labor Organization (ILO) are not only violating FESTU legality, but also the country's laws which recognizes FESTU leadership.

"We hope that ILO stops its continues attack against the Somali workers and their leadership." Dr. Omar concluded.

