Gambia: Local Government Elections Slated for April

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njie has officially declared that the Local Government Elections is slated for 12th April 2017. Mr. Njai made this disclosure during a press conference with pressmen and political representatives at the Election House in Kanifng, on Thursday 23rd November 2017. "As you may be aware, the IEC is currently implementing activities of the electoral cycle for 2016 - 2018", he said.

L-R Commissioner Ndure, IEC Chairman, Commissioner Secka

Mr. Njai noted that the re-demarcation of electoral boundaries in 2015, has increased the number of wards from 114 to 120. The IEC Chairman said nomination, as part of the activities, is slated for the 13th to 17th March 2018; that "this would be followed by a campaign period starting from the 21st of March, to 10th April 2018".

The Chairman disclosed that nomination forms will be issued in all the regional offices, beginning the 12th day of February 2018.

He however said the replacement of voter's cards will be held from the 11th of December 2017 to the 10th of January 2017, and that the fee is still D100.

The IEC Chairman also dilated on the qualifications of candidates for both Council and Mayoral elections.

For qualification of the Mayoral elections, the Chairman said one has to be a Gambian, not less than 30 years of age; be a registered voter; ordinarily resident in the Local Government area for at least twelve months before nomination; at least a secondary school graduate; declare his/her assets (Assets Declaration); pay all taxes and rates due or make a satisfactory arrangement (Income Tax Clearance Certificate); pay a deposit of D2,500; solicit 150 signatories of registered voters to support his/her nomination and provide leave of absence from employer. The latter is suitable for public servants.

For Councilors, the Chairman said one has to be a Gambian not less than 21 years of age; be a registered voter; ordinarily resident in the Local Government area for at least twelve months before nomination; able to speak English language; declare his/her assets (Assets Declaration); pay all taxes and rates or make a satisfactory arrangement (Income Tax Clearance Certificate); pay a deposit of D1,250; provide 75 signatories of registered voters to support his/her nomination and a leave of absence from employer for public servants.

Mr. Chairman noted that the Commission will partner with all stakeholders in engaging on a massive voter information and education henceforth.