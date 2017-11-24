Gambia: President to Relocate to State House

Gambian President Adama Barrow will finally move to the State House in Banjul after being sworn in 11 months ago, Press Director says on Thursday 23rd November, 2017, in Fajara.

"President Barrow will move to State House in Banjul and all his appointments and operations will be from Banjul, effective Monday 27th November 2017," said Amie Bojang-Sissoho.

She also informed journalists that the official visit of the Sierra Leonean President Earnest Bai Koroma, will be here next week. Mr. Barrow will also be attending the opening of the new airport in Senegal, next week.

Meanwhile, the Government Press director talked on the vacant position of the Ministry of Interior saying, the President is reviewing a list of candidates to head the Ministry, following the dismissal of Mai Ahmad Fatty. She insisted on having no knowledge as to why the GMC leader was relieved; that the president acted in accordance with his constitutional powers.

Mrs. Bojang said the President has delegated many people to the United Kingdom where they attended an event meant to promote the country's petroleum potentials and prospects. She said the road map to licensing has been unveiled to Gambian petroleum blocks as well as reach out to a spectrum of international oil companies, in order to get the right deals for the country.

She said the President was also briefed on the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and one of the largest tour operators, FTI. According to her, the signing provides the opportunities to build two resort hotels with a capacity of 850 beds. She said this will arrest the current problems faced in the industry as the Gambia promotes all-year tourism; that it will also create skills training for the industry.

"The president was also briefed on the state of preparedness on the 2017 - 18 groundnut trade season and the price of groundnut will be announced soon. The Islamic Development Bank has provided funds for the purchase of groundnut this year as well as fertilizer for next year. This will allow farmers to have a timely access to fertilizer to prepare for the rainy season," she said.

On trade, she said President Barrow visited Dubai to promote the Gambia as a potential destination for investment to business leaders at the Global Investment Forum; that several investors are interested in the Gambia and that the country is reviewing a non-binding term with DP World.

Regarding the position of Minister of the Interior, she said the President is currently reviewing a list of candidates for the position and this will be announced soon. She said the President was also informed that the US government is positive on lifting the Visa ban on Gambia Government officials and family members; that the Gambia is also to be listed in AGOWA, the Millennium Challenge Corporation and USAID.