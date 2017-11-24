Lesotho: All Set for 'Biggest Braai Festival'

ALL is set for the second annual Maletsunyane Braai Festival which will be held in the vicinity of the majestic Maletsunyane Falls in Semonkong from Saturday to Sunday.

One of the organisers, Bokang Kheekhe this week told the Weekender that all was in place and the road had also been refurbished ahead of the "biggest braai festival".

"We have everything in place for the festival as the Ministry of Local Government on Monday helped us by fixing the road which will enable small cars to safely reach the venue," Kheekhe said.

"By Thursday (today) everything we need will be in Semonkong and what will be left is for people to arrive on Saturday for the party. We have also checked the weather and noticed that the rain will be at bay so people don't have to worry but even if it rains we believe it will be moderate and after all it is summer so it will not spoil the fun.

"Unlike last year when people were braaing and dancing near their cars, this year we have separated the parking, camping and festival sites but people should not worry about the safety of their cars. We also have a proper sound system unlike last year when it could not be heard by everyone."

On Saturday the event will be a 'chilled' braai day starting at 10am with games such as paintball, quad-biking and horse riding. In the evening at about 7pm, the musical festival will commence featuring various local artistes such as multi award-winner Selimo Thabane, Leomile, Juvy, Nirex, L-Tore, Mega Hertz, Robocop and MIP alongside DJs Thizozo, Kopper, Buff Jnr, AfroDJ, Deepee, BoxFr3sh, Bootz, Vesta, Zagro DJs, Lym and Lilaphalapha.

Revellers can either camp or sleep at community members' houses (homestays) for a fee.

Maletsunyane Braai Festival was first held last year by OTB Exclusive Events Management and it attracted scores of revellers. It started as an idea of bringing people together for a braai at an iconic place in the country.

The festival also contributes towards the promotion of tourism in that it is held near the famous Maletsunyane Falls - the longest commercially operated single-drop abseil in the world, descending 204 metres to the bottom of the gorge.

Apart from Vodacom Lesotho, this year the organisers have partnered with the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation and Back To The Woods, the Lesotho Mounted Police and the community of Semonkong.

The first instalment was entrance free and lasting only a day. This time there will be an entrance charge which the organisers say is to enable them to cater for logistics such as lighting, sound, toilets, showers as well as paying community members who will be employed at the festival (at least 100 people).

Kheekhe further said they are working closely with one, Khabiso Nkune, who has organised a bus for people from Maseru to Maletsunyane.

He also said that they were opposed to the culture of drinking and driving, moreso because the route to Semonkong can be dangerous.

"People wishing to camp can bring their own tents or rent them from Back To The Woods as well as Khabiso Nkune at the event. We are expecting between 2 500 and 4 000 people and we believe that is the number we can manage," he said.