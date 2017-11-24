Namibia: Geingob Denies Disunity

SWAPO is united and has not changed, despite the seeming divisions in the campaigns during the run-up to the party's sixth elective congress, President Hage Geingob said yesterday.

He said this in Windhoek at the official opening of the party's elective congress that will elect the party's new leadership, and is being conducted under the theme "Unity, Inclusivity and Prosperity".

Those running for the top positions in the party, including Geingob, have been widely criticised for not holding policy discussions on issues that are affecting the people during their recent campaign rallies.

The campaign rallies were, however, only filled with personal and tribal attacks and accusations on the mismanagement of the party and government.

Political commentators view the congress as the defining moment when the party will either reunite or fracture further as post-congress divisions widen.

This depends on over 700 delegates who are participating at the congress and are representing all 14 regions and party wings. Eleven senior Swapo leaders are contesting for the top four leadership positions of the party.

At the opening ceremony, Geingob, who will face youth minister Jerry Ekandjo and former Prime Minister Nahas Angula for the president's position, denied claims of division in the party.

He said "Swapo was still the same", and that if the party were to change, it would only become bigger, while maintaining its core values.

Swapo was not a personality cult, a club or a shortcut to personal wealth and power as perceived by many, but rather a movement that was "bigger than any individual", aimed at transforming the well-being of the people, Geingob stated.

"Swapo remains true to the pursuit of its fundamental ideals for social justice and liberty, in all its forms," he said, adding that the congress will prove to the "doubters, the naysayers and the doom-mongers" that the party was strong, united and stable.

"This is our time to prove to ourselves, to our adversaries, to the region and the whole world that Swapo will stand the severest strains without breaking," Geingob stressed.

The President, however, admitted that the party was faced with severe challenges, politically and economically, to maintain its values of social justice and equality.

He said this was because the country faced challenges that include inequality, poverty, corruption, unemployment and high income and wealth disparities.

These would only be solved if leaders of the party are united and listen to each other and the people's cries, and act as "a united and collective front".

An observation in the hall, however, showed that some candidates from the opposing faction "Team Swapo" were not happy with Geingob's claim of unity in the party, with presidential hopeful Nahas Angula and vice presidential candidate Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana showing signs of displeasure when Geingob was delivering his opening statement.

Their displeasure was further deepened when most of the guests representing foreign political parties referred to Geingob as the president of the party.

"Team Swapo" had on several occasions made it clear that Geingob was only the acting president of the party. Therefore, the presidential position was vacant.

Representatives of political parties who were invited as observers to the congress also preached the unity gospel to Swapo, and urged Swapo leaders to discuss policies which will lead to the betterment of the country and its people.

The Botswana Democratic Party's representative, Mpho Balopi, said the congress must be a uniting factor of the party, and the leaders must be focused on formulating policies to transform the lives of the Namibian people as the outcome of the congress has a direct impact on the country.

Geingob also urged other Swapo leaders to put aside personal interests, and raise "aloft the interests of the party and the country.

"None of us has any personal interest above the interests of the country. Our country is more important than our careers," he said.

"It is no secret that we currently find ourselves in tumultuous times. The exercise of internal party democracy is a strength, not a weakness, and we should never allow our stable succession practices and our democratic nature to become a weakness," he added.

The congress will also elect new members to the party's central committee, which is the highest decision-making body between congresses, as well as discuss proposed changes to the party's constitution, including the minimum age requirement for aspiring leaders in the party.

The elections will take place tomorrow, while the results are expected to be made public on Sunday.